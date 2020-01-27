Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Short Interest Down 20.4% in January

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

QGEN traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.22. 86,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,188. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $43.16.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QGEN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Qiagen from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Qiagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the third quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Qiagen by 1,244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

