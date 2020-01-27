Q3 Asset Management Makes New Investment in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 26,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

IBB traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

