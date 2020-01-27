Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

PMO stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.40. 122,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.