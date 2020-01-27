Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.
PMO stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.40. 122,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,579. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $13.52.
