ProxyNode (PRX) Market Capitalization Hits $134,471.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $134,471.00 and approximately $884.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 84.7% higher against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.10 or 0.01284463 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00028055 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000848 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 150,553,242 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

