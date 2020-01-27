Proxeus (XES) Price Reaches $0.0046

Proxeus (CURRENCY:XES) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Proxeus has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Proxeus token can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Proxeus has a total market cap of $942,151.00 and approximately $312.00 worth of Proxeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.90 or 0.03269633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00201489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00124674 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Proxeus

Proxeus launched on January 26th, 2018. Proxeus’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,242,350 tokens. Proxeus’ official website is proxeus.com . The official message board for Proxeus is medium.com/@proxeusapp_4423 . Proxeus’ official Twitter account is @proxeusapp . The Reddit community for Proxeus is /r/proxeus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Proxeus

Proxeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proxeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

