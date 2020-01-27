Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to announce sales of $111.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.13 million to $112.40 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $112.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year sales of $458.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $457.97 million to $459.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $479.61 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $481.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.39 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.74%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair downgraded Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $88.75 and a 1-year high of $130.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,025,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,039,000 after purchasing an additional 92,643 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 10.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,538,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,103,000 after buying an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 900,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,908,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 96.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,420,000 after buying an additional 343,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 204.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 501,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after buying an additional 336,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

