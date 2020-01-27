ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 99.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 443,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,133,000 after acquiring an additional 98,580 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 16,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA UWM traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.71. The stock had a trading volume of 225,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,744. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.22. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $81.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1513 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

