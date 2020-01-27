Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will post $385.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Propetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $408.30 million and the lowest is $330.90 million. Propetro reported sales of $425.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Propetro will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $541.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.39 million. Propetro had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 21.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Propetro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.52.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,381. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. Propetro has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

