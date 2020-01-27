Prometeus Price Up 214.8% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 214.8% against the US dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00013203 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a market cap of $5.15 million and $977,680.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.56 or 0.03269424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00126419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

Prometeus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

