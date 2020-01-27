Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Raised by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Prologis by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,134,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,147,000 after purchasing an additional 136,053 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,775,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,164,000 after purchasing an additional 148,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,727,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,209,000 after purchasing an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Prologis from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $94.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,768,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $65.38 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

