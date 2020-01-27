Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

PRGS opened at $46.78 on Thursday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.91.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $164,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,650,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

