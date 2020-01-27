Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco Sells 3,000 Shares

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ma. Fatima Francisco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $309.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $92.97 and a one year high of $127.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.06.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 158,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 262,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

