Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Premier Financial Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ PFBI opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $253.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.61. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Premier Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

