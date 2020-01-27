PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Upgraded to Hold by Kepler Capital Markets

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) was upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of PRDSY opened at $8.10 on Monday. PRADA S P A/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $8.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59.

About PRADA S P A/ADR

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, sells, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, and Pasticceria Marchesi brands.

