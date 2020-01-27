PopularCoin (POP) Achieves Market Cap of $167,105.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded up 88% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $167,105.00 and $8.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded down 38.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00674884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00052242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000977 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00072541 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007251 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,991,965,829 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

