PolySwarm (NCT) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $2,859.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, TOPBTC, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.03479752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00200409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030074 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00126546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm’s launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/@PolySwarm

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.