PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Shares of NYSE POL traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,137. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PolyOne Company Profile
PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.
Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.