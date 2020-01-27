PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 49.6% from the December 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 485,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE POL traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,137. PolyOne has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 30.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 204.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

