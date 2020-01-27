Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Trading Down 3.7%

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares were down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 20,162 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,081,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Polymet Mining by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 528,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 203,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Polymet Mining by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 201,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119,993 shares during the last quarter.

About Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

