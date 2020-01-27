Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Shares Down 1.2%

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) shares traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.30, 7,772 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 398,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.63.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polarityte news, Director Rainer M. Erdtmann sold 31,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $78,659.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denver Lough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,946 shares of company stock worth $172,535 over the last 90 days. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,884,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 988,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polarityte by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 632,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 114,413 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polarityte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

