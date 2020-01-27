Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Plexus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

PLXS traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,553. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62. Plexus has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $994,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,496.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $951,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,665.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,892 shares of company stock worth $11,247,131 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Plexus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.3% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 7,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

