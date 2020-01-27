PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Down 28.4% Over Last Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $5,105.00 and $3.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

