Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plantronics is a global leader in audio communications for businesses and consumers. They have pioneered new trends in audio technology for 50 years, creating innovative products that allow people to simply communicate. From unified communication solutions to Bluetooth® headsets, they deliver uncompromising quality, an ideal experience, and extraordinary service. Plantronics is used by every company in the Fortune 100, as well as 911 dispatch, air traffic control and the New York Stock Exchange. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plantronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $31.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.38. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $53.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $461.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.38 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $95,767.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,830.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer purchased 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $152,365.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,255.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Plantronics by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Plantronics by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 708,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after acquiring an additional 467,478 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,070,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 325.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

