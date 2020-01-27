Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,930 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 20,510 shares during the quarter. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $6.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.39. 1,645,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PXD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.73.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.