Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sector perform rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $142.03 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $160,680.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 133,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

