Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinduoduo Inc. provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent’s Wechat app. Pinduoduo Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PDD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.50 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.51.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $37.34 on Thursday. Pinduoduo has a 1 year low of $18.46 and a 1 year high of $45.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,773,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 643,591 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,125,000. Barings LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,206,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 507,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,697,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

