Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 198.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $3.02. 812,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,964. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 95,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

