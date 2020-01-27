Photon Hits Market Capitalization of $133,812.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Photon coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a market capitalization of $133,812.00 and $2.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,926.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.01921922 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.42 or 0.04144747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.09 or 0.00659450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00117020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00726142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010066 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00622349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 32,348,279,735 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

Photon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

