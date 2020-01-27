Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.33. 25,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,742. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.53. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

