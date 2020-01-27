Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 2.4% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,661,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,890,808. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $220.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

