PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.50-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.67. 1,104,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,384. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $706.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.76%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an average rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.79.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 11,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $1,127,934.08. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

