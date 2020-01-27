Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Shares Gap Down to $4.51

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.51. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 120,485 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

