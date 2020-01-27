Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Short Interest Update

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,000 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the December 31st total of 171,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 8,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,869,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 270,417 shares during the last quarter. 36.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,826. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $471.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

