Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASOS to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of ASOS to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ASOS to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,450.59 ($45.39).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 3,136 ($41.25) on Thursday. ASOS has a 1 year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,206.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,848.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.67.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,459 ($45.50), for a total value of £108,612.60 ($142,873.72). Also, insider Mathew Dunn sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,047 ($40.08), for a total transaction of £287,423.51 ($378,089.33).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.