Peel Hunt Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Peel Hunt restated their under review rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,350 ($17.76).

LON ACSO opened at GBX 342 ($4.50) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.54 million and a P/E ratio of -65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 488.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 708.81. Accesso Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 450 ($5.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,584 ($20.84).

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. It offers queuing and ticketing solutions for various paid admission operations ranging from theme parks, water parks, zoos, and ski resorts to cultural attractions and sporting events.

