Patron Price Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN, IDAX and Exrates. During the last week, Patron has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $48,539.00 and approximately $539.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.60 or 0.03256044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00125479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,375,317 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, HitBTC, IDAX, Exrates, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

