Parkside Investments LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in BP by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 164,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after buying an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BP by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.44. 7,932,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,432. The company has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

