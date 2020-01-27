Parkside Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $470,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 221,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,858,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

