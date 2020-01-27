Parkside Investments LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,405 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.07% of BOX worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,530. Box Inc has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). BOX had a negative return on equity of 513.34% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

