Parkside Investments LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $16,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $163.51. 18,391,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,757,107. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $144.25 and a 52-week high of $170.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

