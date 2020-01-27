Parkside Investments LLC Buys 6,883 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Corning makes up approximately 1.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 35,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 259,605 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

GLW stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.56. 6,830,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,492,429. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.41. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

