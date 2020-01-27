Parkside Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.53.

GS stock traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.14. 2,505,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,484. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.