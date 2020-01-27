Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Has $16.09 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.0% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $325.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $263.35 and a 52 week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

