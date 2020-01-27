Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 8,221 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 181.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 143,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 42,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO opened at $47.56 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

