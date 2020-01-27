Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Update

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the December 31st total of 112,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of PHX stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $7.18. 1,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,835. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.27. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 368,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

