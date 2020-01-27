Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.94

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94, with a volume of 53400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.95 million and a P/E ratio of 17.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.09.
Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)
Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.
