Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

PPBI stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

In other news, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $129,420.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 18,167 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $582,070.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,679 shares of company stock valued at $3,192,014 over the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

