Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $265.00

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.49) and last traded at GBX 268.50 ($3.53), with a volume of 87899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.50 ($3.65).

The stock has a market capitalization of $324.77 million and a PE ratio of 11.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 290.22.

In other Pacific Assets Trust news, insider Edward Troughton purchased 18,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.60) per share, for a total transaction of £49,750.18 ($65,443.54).

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

