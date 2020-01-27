OWNDATA Hits One Day Volume of $16,678.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $379,339.00 and $16,678.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00333162 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011521 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002158 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012267 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008509 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

OWNDATA Token Trading

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

