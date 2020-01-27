Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 936,000 shares, an increase of 147.6% from the December 31st total of 378,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ OSMT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 527,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.13. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $349.83 million and a P/E ratio of -13.73.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.85). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 142.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.38%. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

In other Osmotica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sriram Venkataraman bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at $112,426,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSMT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,412.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.