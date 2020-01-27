Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Organovo by 210.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685,367 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Organovo by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,807,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Organovo by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,327,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,998 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Organovo in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Organovo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organovo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Organovo stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.35. 475,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,878. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. The company has a market cap of $47.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.18. Organovo has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.79 million. Organovo had a negative net margin of 774.47% and a negative return on equity of 74.72%.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic and drug profiling capabilities based on its 3D bioprint tissues that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

